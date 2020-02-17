Traffic police firearm instructor to appear in Pretoria court for drunk driving

The man was arrested by the Road Traffic Management Corporation's anti-corruption unit on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - A traffic police firearm instructor is expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrates court this morning for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Community members spotted the instructor allegedly drinking at a liquor outlet in Pretoria before he got behind the steering wheel.