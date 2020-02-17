Taxi violence inquiry to hear about fighting over routes
JOHANNESBURG - The commission of inquiry into taxi violence resumes on Monday morning with more details expected around the recent taxi wars in parts of Gauteng.
The commission, headed by Justice Jeremiah Shongwe, is investigating the ongoing killings in the provincial taxi industry.
Last week, the commission heard testimony from officials in charge of conflict resolution in Gauteng.
They raised concerns about the lack of capacity and training of officials who are expected to act as mediators.
This week, the commission will move its focus to the taxi industry in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.
In December, five people were killed in incidents of taxi violence in Olievenhoutbosch and police have since offered a cash reward for any information on the attacks.
The commission's Koena Moabelo said these crimes and others would be discussed.
“We will listen to Bongani Macheke. We will hear about wars over routes.”
Moabelo said the commission will also hear what interventions have put in place in those areas to stop the violence.
