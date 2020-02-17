Suspect to appear in court in connection with Clodine Nuys' murder

Clodine Nuys (22) was last seen almost a week ago when she left for work at a local library but when she failed to return home, her family alerted police.

CAPE TOWN - A man is expected to appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with the murder of a Jonkersberg woman.

A search followed and the young woman's body was found behind a creche in Jonkersberg near Great Brak River.

Her hands and feet were bound.

The police's Malcolm Poje said that they tracked the suspect down shortly thereafter.

"The 24-year-old suspect was arrested in the Jonkersberg area. He will be charged with murder and is currently being processed at the Great Brak River Police Station."