Steenhuisen: Key people in DA believe I can get party back on track

John Steenhuisen launched his leadership campaign in Cape Town on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s interim leader John Steenhuisen appears to have the backing of several high ranking party members.

Steenhuisen, who launched his leadership campaign in Cape Town on Saturday, reportedly has the support of DA leaders in other provinces too.

"A number of key people in the party believe that I have the leadership ability, the leadership experience to be able to get the party back on track. We had a really bad year last year."

He was supported by several DA leaders who have already thrown their weight behind him.

Not only were they part of his campaign launch, they also publicly declared their support for Steenhuisen to become permanent party leader.

While Steenhuisen is the frontrunner, he is being challenged by Mbali Ntuli from KwaZulu-Natal and John Moody, who is well supported in Gauteng.

The official opposition elects national leadership in May.