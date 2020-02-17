Security concerns raised after police officer killed at Mfuleni home
Constable Mlungisi Kidwell Ranaka was shot and killed after four armed men barged into his home on Thursday and demanded his service pistol.
CAPE TOWN - There are calls for more to be done to protect the men and women in blue following the murder of a Special Task Force constable.
Constable Mlungisi Kidwell Ranaka was shot and killed after four armed men barged into his home on Thursday and demanded his service pistol.
No arrests have yet been made.
Ranaka was at home with his girlfriend when four men stormed into his home.
He was told to hand over his service pistol.
He did not have this and was shot and killed.
The suspects stole two TVs and other personal belongings.
Ranaka's death comes just over a month after the death of another Cape Town constable - both of them hailed from the Eastern Cape.
The Mfuleni community policing forum's Lorna Frieslaar: "It's our communities that suffer, because if they can go into a police officer's house so easily and kill him, what about us who are just normal community members who stay there?"
