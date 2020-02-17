San Souci teacher who slapped pupil facing assault charges again

She was in the dock early last year on an assault charge and later, the National Prosecuting Authority dropped it.

CAPE TOWN - A San Souci Girls’ High School teacher who slapped a pupil last year on Monday was summoned to appear in court on charges, which were previously withdrawn.

Grade nine teacher Clarissa Venter then underwent an internal disciplinary hearing and has since returned to work.

Venter's lawyer William Booth said the police last week contacted his client with a summons.

“Out of the blue, she received a call saying police have the summons to serve her with and that the charges have been reinstated. I’m busy trying to find out why and I believe in these cases when charges have been withdrawn, that should be it.”