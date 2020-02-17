Ramaphosa thanks Ubuntu Award winners for promoting ‘Brand SA’
Comedian Trevor Noah was among the recipients of the awards at the ceremony held on Friday night.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa was closer to a better world that was envisioned by the late former President Nelson Mandela.
Ramaphosa was giving a keynote address at the Ubuntu Awards on Friday, where he highlighted his vision of a world at peace with itself.
The awards ceremony was held to celebrate South Africans who fly the country’s flag high on the global stage.
Trevor Noah was one among Friday night's recipients, scooping an award for Ubuntu Youth Diplomacy.
Ramaphosa has thanked all the award winners and nominees for representing what he called ‘brand South Africa’.
“I would like to say thank you for flying the South African flag high. You have assumed the task, as you fly this flag high, you have taken into your hands the task of elevating what I would call ‘Brand South Africa’ in the community of nations.”
President @CyrilRamaphosa delivers the keynote address at the #UbuntuAwards in Cape Town #BetterAfricaBetterWorld https://t.co/LUCkH7CgR0— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) February 15, 2020
