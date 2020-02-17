Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for Joseph Shabalala
The 78-year-old singer died last week at a Pretoria hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral for the late founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala.
The 78-year-old singer died last week at a Pretoria hospital.
He established the world-renowned choral group which went on to win dozens of awards along with the National Order of Ikhamanga for putting South African cultural life on the world map.
“The Special Official Funeral Category 2 entails ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service. The funeral will take place on Saturday, 22 February 2020,” the Presidency said in a statement on Sunday.
Ramaphosa ordered that the national flag to be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country to honour Shabalala ahead of his funeral on Saturday.
“President Ramaphosa has reiterated his sincerest condolences to the Shabalala family, members of Ladysmith Black Mambazo and members of the arts and culture fraternities in South Africa and globally with whom Ladysmith Black Mambazo has collaborated for the better part of six decades,” the statement added.
WATCH: Ladysmith Black Mambazo mourns Joseph Shabalala
More in Local
-
Desmond & Leah Tutu Foundation slam de Klerk after apartheid utterances
-
Mkhwebane not surprised mismanagement allegations against her
-
Ipid: Samantha Radebe killed by police bullet
-
Alexandra residents come up with ways for police to fight crime in the area
-
Armed men rob store of sunglasses at Somerset Mall
-
Daycare owner among 5 men arrested for possession of child porn
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.