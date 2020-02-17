At least 20 commuters injured after 2 taxis collide in Joburg

Paramedics attended to the 23 patients on the scene before they were transported to hospitals.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 20 commuters were injured on Monday morning after two taxis collided on the Golden Highway in Devland, south of Joburg.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

Johannesburg's Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “We are urging all our motorists, especially our taxi drivers, to make sure that they keep to the prescribed speed limit and to obey the rules of the road so that we can be able to prevent an accident like the one witnessed this morning.”