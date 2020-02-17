At least 20 commuters injured after 2 taxis collide in Joburg
Paramedics attended to the 23 patients on the scene before they were transported to hospitals.
JOHANNESBURG - More than 20 commuters were injured on Monday morning after two taxis collided on the Golden Highway in Devland, south of Joburg.
Paramedics attended to the 23 patients on the scene before they were transported to hospitals.
Police were investigating the cause of the crash.
Johannesburg's Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “We are urging all our motorists, especially our taxi drivers, to make sure that they keep to the prescribed speed limit and to obey the rules of the road so that we can be able to prevent an accident like the one witnessed this morning.”
More in Local
-
Western Cape to appoint Children's Commissioner soon
-
Mandela & De Klerk foundations to meet over apartheid remarks
-
EC Correctional Services official stabbed to death, allegedly by spouse
-
2 pupils killed in taxi crash in Olifantsfontein near Midrand
-
Chris Griffith to step down as Anglo American Platinum CEO
-
9-month-old baby girl dies in Durban shack fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.