New look, same EWN newsletter: How to whitelist & keep receiving daily news

-
Security concerns raised after police officer killed at Mfuleni homeLocal
-
Family of murdered Lindokuhle Cele believe witnesses fear accusedLocal
-
CoCT granted interim order to remove foreign nationals from churchLocal
-
Armed gang steals toilet rolls in panic-buying hit Hong KongWorld
-
Traffic police firearm instructor to appear in Pretoria court for drunk drivingLocal
-
UPDATE: Biker, two pupils killed in Olifantsfontein taxi crashLocal
-
-
FW de Klerk's Nobel Peace Prize can't be revoked. Here's whyPolitics
-
Taxi violence inquiry to hear about fighting over routesLocal
-
Mandela & De Klerk foundations to meet over apartheid remarksPolitics
-
Makhura: Factions within ANC derailing service deliveryPolitics
-
David Makhura: There is no structure called RET in ANCPolitics
-
Mkhwebane warns that state capture inquiry could top R1bn it if runs beyond 2020Politics
-
Tutu Foundation to De Klerk: Withdraw statement on apartheidPolitics
-
Desmond & Leah Tutu Foundation slam de Klerk after apartheid utterancesPolitics
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: A new frontier for youth developmentOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The EFF, from bold to boringOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Sona a mixture of the good, the bad & the uglyOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Sona 2020 can't be business as usualOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: A united South Africa can achieve great successOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Next in Fashion, reality TV’s very real momentOpinion
-
Rand firmer as China rate cut soothes virus anxietyBusiness
-
Chris Griffith to step down as Anglo American Platinum CEOBusiness
-
Discovery loses case over refusal to pay for patient's glaucoma implantLocal
-
Eskom says better positioned to meet power demand but risk of cuts remainBusiness
-
Ramaphosa’s Sona ‘short on specifics’, says FitchBusiness
-
Lesotho threatens to revoke Vodacom’s license over R8 million fee disputeAfrica
-
Britain's Kate talks of 'mummy guilt' in podcastLifestyle
-
Elton John says he's 'deeply upset' after cutting short NZ concertLifestyle
-
Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for Joseph ShabalalaLocal
-
Dwayne Wade: It was the 'hardest thing' to tell Gabrielle Union about his childLifestyle
-
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne to get their own movieLifestyle
-
Nick Cannon: I don't believe in marriage anymoreLifestyle
-
R. Kelly hit with updated federal charges in ChicagoWorld
-
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to late husband Kobe Bryant on Valentine's DayLifestyle
-
London Fashion Week opens under shadow of novel coronavirusLifestyle
-
Jennifer Hudson leads Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star gameLifestyle
-
Barker: Getting 33 points in league still focus for StelliesSport
-
Faf du Plessis steps down as Proteas Test, T20 captainSport
-
Arteta conflicted as Arsenal eye benefit from Man City banSport
-
Pirates inspired by German coach as they close gap on ChiefsSport
-
England clinch T20 series after chasing 223 in CenturionSport
CARTOON: Step up, Mr President
-
CARTOON: Time to Get ToughPolitics
-
CARTOON: Taking the ‘stall’ out of StalingradPolitics
-
CARTOON: Crossed Lines at Eskom?Business
-
CARTOON: Deal of the CenturyWorld
-
CARTOON: ANC does the #DollyPartonChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: #RIPEnockLocal
-
CARTOON: Cold ComfortPolitics
-
CARTOON: Back to school bluesLocal
-
CARTOON: The ANC's number crunchingPolitics
New look, same EWN newsletter: How to whitelist & keep receiving daily news
You may be receiving our newsletter already, but you'll have to whitelist the new address just to ensure it doesn't go to your spam folder.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News' newsletter is getting a slight makeover and we don't want you to miss out on your daily dose of news.
You may be receiving it already, but you'll have to whitelist the new address just to ensure it doesn't go to your spam folder.
Here's how:
From time to time, emails end up in your spam folder. This is the result of selective filtering, the nature of the content, your own filtering history, trigger words inside the email eg “contest”, “Win” that can be taken out of context or the collective actions of other users who receive the email and make your email provider flag it as such.
While its good practice to check you spam folders from time to time, life happens.
The methods to ensure you receive the email in your inbox vary from:
- Adding to address book
- Marking as not spam
- Changing the tab
- Creating an email rule, or a filter
Email providers vary in their methods, and some of the solutions above work slightly differently.
For your convenience, we have listed the most popular email programs and their solutions. Of course, you can email us at help@media-connect.co.za and we will ensure you get your mail, come rain, sleet or snow.
Important: your email will come from noreply@newsletter.primedia.co.za.
This is the email address that you need to ensure does not get marked as spam or junk.
Click on the embed below and follow all the steps to make sure you're all clear.
EMail Whitelist by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
Timeline
