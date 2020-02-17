New look, same EWN newsletter: How to whitelist & keep receiving daily news

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

New look, same EWN newsletter: How to whitelist & keep receiving daily news

You may be receiving our newsletter already, but you'll have to whitelist the new address just to ensure it doesn't go to your spam folder.

26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News' newsletter is getting a slight makeover and we don't want you to miss out on your daily dose of news.

You may be receiving it already, but you'll have to whitelist the new address just to ensure it doesn't go to your spam folder.

Here's how:

From time to time, emails end up in your spam folder. This is the result of selective filtering, the nature of the content, your own filtering history, trigger words inside the email eg “contest”, “Win” that can be taken out of context or the collective actions of other users who receive the email and make your email provider flag it as such.

While its good practice to check you spam folders from time to time, life happens.

The methods to ensure you receive the email in your inbox vary from:

  1. Adding to address book

  2. Marking as not spam

  3. Changing the tab

  4. Creating an email rule, or a filter
    Email providers vary in their methods, and some of the solutions above work slightly differently.
    For your convenience, we have listed the most popular email programs and their solutions. Of course, you can email us at help@media-connect.co.za and we will ensure you get your mail, come rain, sleet or snow.

Important: your email will come from noreply@newsletter.primedia.co.za.
This is the email address that you need to ensure does not get marked as spam or junk.

Click on the embed below and follow all the steps to make sure you're all clear.

EMail Whitelist by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA