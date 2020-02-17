New look, same EWN newsletter: How to whitelist & keep receiving daily news

You may be receiving our newsletter already, but you'll have to whitelist the new address just to ensure it doesn't go to your spam folder.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News' newsletter is getting a slight makeover and we don't want you to miss out on your daily dose of news.

You may be receiving it already, but you'll have to whitelist the new address just to ensure it doesn't go to your spam folder.

Here's how:

From time to time, emails end up in your spam folder. This is the result of selective filtering, the nature of the content, your own filtering history, trigger words inside the email eg “contest”, “Win” that can be taken out of context or the collective actions of other users who receive the email and make your email provider flag it as such.

While its good practice to check you spam folders from time to time, life happens.

The methods to ensure you receive the email in your inbox vary from:

Adding to address book

Marking as not spam

Changing the tab

Creating an email rule, or a filter

Email providers vary in their methods, and some of the solutions above work slightly differently.

For your convenience, we have listed the most popular email programs and their solutions. Of course, you can email us at help@media-connect.co.za and we will ensure you get your mail, come rain, sleet or snow.



Important: your email will come from noreply@newsletter.primedia.co.za.

This is the email address that you need to ensure does not get marked as spam or junk.

Click on the embed below and follow all the steps to make sure you're all clear.

EMail Whitelist by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd