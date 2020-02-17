Mandela & De Klerk foundations to meet over apartheid remarks

This after an interview with the SABC in which De Klerk apologised for apartheid, but said he does not believe it can be labelled a crime.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation and the FW de Klerk Foundation will be discussing the next step after the former statesman’s denial that apartheid was a crime against humanity.

On Thursday, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) delayed the State of the Nation Address by about 90 minutes calling on De Klerk to leave the opening of Parliament.

However, his foundation on Friday had since come out in defence of him, while former President Thabo Mbeki said De Klerk told him he was not aware that the United Nations had declared apartheid a crime against humanity.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation’s CEO Sello Hatang said comments like these were not helping to reconcile the country.

“This afternoon I am hoping to speak to the CEO of the FW de Klerk Foundation in order for us to try to find a way forward in this regard. I believe that for us, we’ve gone through worse in terms of these problems we have as a nation,” he said.

