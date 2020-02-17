Man accused of killing LGBTQI activist Lindokuhle Cele to apply for bail

Mvuyisi Mabhuda allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Lindokuhle Cele over a week ago in what appeared to have been a homophobic crime.

DURBAN - The man accused of murdering a gay rights activist in KwaZulu-Natal is set to appear in the Umlazi Magistrates Court on Monday morning to apply for bail.

Mvuyisi Mabhuda allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Lindokuhle Cele over a week ago in what appeared to have been a homophobic crime.

Cele was buried on Sunday in Umlazi where many spoke out about the rampant homophobia in their community. He was known as someone who lived his life to the full and unashamedly as a gay rights activist.

His sister, Nombuso Cele, told mourners in Umlazi that Lindokuhle had a promising future as a musician but his life was snuffed out by a hateful person.

Lindokuhle was killed in full view of the public at a busy butchery in Umlazi, allegedly by Mabhuda.

At his first court appearance last week, Mabhuda appeared unmoved by the large number of people who came out in support of Lindokuhle.

Lindokuhle’s family had asked for members of the LGBTQI community to be accepted and treated kindly in the wake of his murder.