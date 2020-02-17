Man accused of killing LGBTQI activist Lindokuhle Cele to apply for bail
Mvuyisi Mabhuda allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Lindokuhle Cele over a week ago in what appeared to have been a homophobic crime.
DURBAN - The man accused of murdering a gay rights activist in KwaZulu-Natal is set to appear in the Umlazi Magistrates Court on Monday morning to apply for bail.
Mvuyisi Mabhuda allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Lindokuhle Cele over a week ago in what appeared to have been a homophobic crime.
Cele was buried on Sunday in Umlazi where many spoke out about the rampant homophobia in their community. He was known as someone who lived his life to the full and unashamedly as a gay rights activist.
His sister, Nombuso Cele, told mourners in Umlazi that Lindokuhle had a promising future as a musician but his life was snuffed out by a hateful person.
Lindokuhle was killed in full view of the public at a busy butchery in Umlazi, allegedly by Mabhuda.
At his first court appearance last week, Mabhuda appeared unmoved by the large number of people who came out in support of Lindokuhle.
Lindokuhle’s family had asked for members of the LGBTQI community to be accepted and treated kindly in the wake of his murder.
More in Local
-
Western Cape to appoint Children's Commissioner soon
-
Mandela & De Klerk foundations to meet over apartheid remarks
-
EC Correctional Services official stabbed to death, allegedly by spouse
-
At least 20 commuters injured after 2 taxis collide in Joburg
-
2 pupils killed in taxi crash in Olifantsfontein near Midrand
-
Chris Griffith to step down as Anglo American Platinum CEO
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.