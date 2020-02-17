View all in Latest
Makhura: Factions within ANC derailing service delivery

Factional battles feature regularly at ANC elective conferences and the June national general council (NGC) is expected to be no different.

FILE: Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
19 minutes ago

PRETORIA – African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng chairperson and Premier David Makhura on Sunday said factionalism within the governing party derailed the organisation from delivering services.

Makhura was speaking at the party’s cadre assembly at St Georges Hotel in Irene, Centurion. The meeting brought together regional branches and alliance partners.

Factional battles feature regularly at ANC elective conferences and the June national general council (NGC) was expected to be no different.

Makhura spoke out about factions, saying the party should deal with them as they were dividing the liberation movement.

“To do this we need an ANC that is alive. These changes cannot happen with an ANC that is factionalised,” he said.

In 2016, during the local government elections, the ANC lost Tshwane and Johannesburg and entered into a coalition with other parties in Ekurhuleni.

Makhura said unity within the party would help them retain Gauteng with a better majority.

“We must confront the demon of factionalism, and the demon of corruption.”

He said members should strive for unity, saying that their conduct was the reason why the ANC lost voters.

