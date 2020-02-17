Heavy police presence in Muizenberg area after 3 people murdered

The victims appear to have been burned to death.

CAPE TOWN - There's a heavy police presence and high tensions in Hillview in Muizenberg on Monday morning as police investigate the murder of three people on Sunday night.

The incident was reported to Muizenberg police last night.

Several SAPS members and City of Cape Town's law enforcement officials have been deployed to the area.

Detectives are probing the motive for the murders.

The police's Novela Potelwa: "A heavy police contingent is keeping an eye on an area in Hillview, Muizenberg following an incident where three yet-to-be-identified bodies were found burned to death on Sunday night. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the police. The situation remains tense in the area although no further incidents were reported overnight."