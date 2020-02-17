Gauteng daycare owner nabbed child porn due in court
The 62-year-old man, who owns a daycare centre, is expected to make his second court appearance after being arrested last week along with four accomplices.
CAPE TOWN - An alleged sexual predator is expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Monday after being caught with explicit material showing child abuse.
One of the other suspects who received a suspended sentence in the past for rape and sexual assault will also appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court in connection with the same case on Monday.
In an operation code-named “Moonlight”, police officials working with the US Department of Homeland Security apprehended the alleged sexual predators.
Three other suspects appeared in court and were granted bail of R5,000 each.
The police’s Brenda Muridili said: “The team acted on information that they have received from the cyber-crime unit and the initial investigation produced viable information to allow members to apply and receive search warrants,” she said.
Police urged parents to exercise strict measures to ensure that their children don’t fall prey to sexual predators lurking online.
