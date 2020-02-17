Family of murdered Lindokuhle Cele believe witnesses fear accused
Family spokesperson Nombuso Cele said despite the murder taking place in full view of the public, the family was worried that the accused may be released due to a lack of witnesses willing to testify.
DURBAN - Mvuyisi Mabhuda, the man accused of killing gay rights activist and musician Lindokuhle Cele, appeared in the Umlazi Magistrates Court where his bail application was postponed.
Mabhuda allegedly stabbed Cele 21 times earlier this month in what appeared to have been a hate crime.
The postponement of the bail application was granted to give the State time to verify Mabhuda’s residential address.
The family of the slain activist and musician said they are disappointed by the delay.
Spokesperson Nombuso Cele said: “This means in South Africa, in as much as we have constitutional rights, the criminals have more rights than the victims.”
Cele said despite the murder taking place in full view of the public, the family was worried that the accused may be released due to a lack of witnesses willing to testify.
“We don't have anything to take to the police because people are scared of him.”
Sibonelo Khumalo from the Durban LGBTIQ community centre said the accused is not shown remorse and therefore must not be granted bail.
