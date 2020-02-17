Eskom says better positioned to meet power demand but risk of cuts remain

The utility suspended stage 2 blackouts on Sunday night, saying that its emergency reserves had adequately recovered.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that while it was in a better position to meet this week's demand, the risk of load shedding remained high for the next few days.

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Even though we expect some more generating units to return to service again on Monday, the risk of load shedding does remain for the week as indeed we do experience unreliable and strained service."