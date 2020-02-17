Elsies River community members still hopeful of finding missing Tazne van Wyk
Police are searching for a parolee who is believed to have kidnapped Van Wyk.
CAPE TOWN - There’s still no sign of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk more than a week after she went missing.
She disappeared in Elsies River on 7 February after she went to a tuckshop near her home.
Police are searching for a parolee who is believed to have kidnapped Van Wyk.
Uncertainty looms on day 10 following the disappearance of Tazne van Wyk.
Another mass search was conducted over the weekend in efforts to find the young girl.
More than 300 volunteers consisting of various organisations and residents teamed up to help find her.
The Western Cape missing persons unit's Candice van der Rheede said that volunteers searched the streets of Elsies River and all surrounding areas.
"That entails bushes, drains, we did the door-to-door thing. They were basically looking for her instead of the alleged kidnapper, rather doing the bushes and open fields... stuff like that."
With growing concerns about her safe return, community members said that they are still hopeful of finding her.
"The not knowing is frustrating because it feels like we can do more... and yet... a lot of people have over-exhausted themselves. They stayed out of sleep just to try and find this little girl, because we all take this child as our child."
