Round 2: EFF to face Parly's powers committee over Sona disruptions

It’s been six years since EFF MPs were investigated by the same committee following the 'pay back the money' fracas in 2014 when they first entered Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will officially face another probe by Parliament’s powers and privileges committee for its disruption of the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

It’s been six years since EFF MPs were investigated by the same committee following the “pay back the money” fracas in 2014 when they first entered Parliament.

Opposition parties last week were unanimous in their condemnation of the EFF following an almost two-hour delay of the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address.

WATCH: 'Pravin must go!' EFF disruption forces Sona suspension

On Monday, Parliament confirmed that it was officially moving forward with its investigation of the EFF.

As part of its probe, the committee will look at the unrevised Hansard, minutes of proceedings of the joint sitting, as well as the video recording of the proceedings.

But it won’t be the first time the committee has investigated the EFF.

In 2014, 20 EFF MPs were found guilty of disrupting Parliament and showing contempt for the National Assembly.

The party also went on to lose its bid in the Western Cape High Court to set aside a guilty verdict delivered by Parliament's powers and privileges committee.

WATCH: ‘We have all the right to challenge the president’: Malema after Sona walkout