EC Correctional Services official stabbed to death, allegedly by spouse

The motive for the murder was not yet known.

CAPE TOWN - Femicide is once again in the spotlight following the murder of a woman in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

The Correctional Services official who worked as a director at Wellington Prison was stabbed to death on Saturday, allegedly by her husband.

He’s due to appear in the Mthatha Magistrates Court on Monday.

South Africa has one of the highest figures when it comes to crimes against women, most of which are perpetrated by men.

The Correctional Services director became another statistic this weekend when she was stabbed, allegedly by her husband, at their Chris Hani Park home.

She died after being rushed to a nearby medical facility.

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana: "It's alleged that the husband also attempted to stab himself but survived. He has been arrested and will be facing a murder charge. The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently unknown."

Authorities are calling on communities to assist them in the fight against gender-based violence.