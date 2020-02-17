Discovery loses case over refusal to pay for patient's glaucoma implant
'Business Day' reported on Monday that the council’s ruling followed the case of a glaucoma patient who took on Discovery Health Medical Scheme over its refusal to pay for an implant that was recommended by a specialist.
JOHANNESBURG - The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has paved the way for consumers to force the industry to pay for treatment that is not available in public hospitals.
_Business Day _reported on Monday that the council’s ruling followed the case of a glaucoma patient who took on Discovery Health Medical Scheme over its refusal to pay for an implant that was recommended by a specialist.
The scheme, which would have paid for treatment more than two times what the device costs, had argued that clinical evidence around the implant was weak.
It also argued it was legally entitled to refuse payment for the device because it was not available in state hospitals.
The ruling opens the door for patients to force the medical aid to fund any drug or medical care deemed necessary by a doctor to treat any disease that falls under a basic basket of care called Prescribed Minimum Benefits.
More in Local
-
Makhura: Factions within ANC derailing service delivery
-
Heavy police presence in Muizenberg area after 3 people murdered
-
Elsies River community members still hopeful of finding missing Tazne van Wyk
-
Suspect to appear in court in connection with Clodine Nuys' murder
-
Ramaphosa thanks Ubuntu Award winners for promoting ‘Brand SA’
-
David Makhura: There is no structure called RET in ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.