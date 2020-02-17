View all in Latest
David Makhura: There is no structure called RET in ANC

This after last week a group of ANC members calling themselves RET came out to bat for former President Jacob Zuma after he was issued with a warrant of arrest by the Pietermaritzburg High Court over his failure to appear in court.

FILE: Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: @GautengANC/Twitter
FILE: Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: @GautengANC/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng chairperson and Premier David Makhura said on Sunday there was no formal structure within the governing party called “Radical Economic Transformation” (RET).

Zuma’s lawyers claimed their client was ill but Judge Dhaya Pillay questioned the authenticity of his medical certificate.

Zuma’s supporters lashed out at the judge calling for an investigation into her conduct.

Makhura said Zuma’s support group had nothing to do with the ANC.

“There is no structure in the ANC called the RET, I don’t what that structure is… I don’t know what the RET is, we don’t have such a structure in the ANC,” he said.

Makhura was speaking to ANC Gauteng leaders who gathered at the St Georges Hotel in Irene on Sunday at the party's assembly of cadres.

