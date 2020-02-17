DA nominates Randall Williams for Tshwane mayor post
DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille announced Williams' nomination earlier.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has nominated Randall Williams as its candidate for executive Mayor of Tshwane following Stevens Mokgalapa's resignation.
DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille announced Williams' nomination on Monday.
The party said he was a long-serving councillor who had served as MMC for economic development and spatial planning and as chairman of the Municipal Appeals Tribunal between 2016 and 2019.
DA provincial chair Mike Moriarty said they were already courting other parties to vote for Williams.
"We congratulate Williams on his election as a mayoral candidate and trust that he will serve the people of Tshwane well as the executive mayor and we commit our support to him unconditionally in the pursuit of creating One South Africa for All, " the party's statement read.
We are pleased to announce Randall Williams as its candidate for the position of Executive Mayor of the DA-led City of Tshwane after Stevens Mokgalapa’s resignation. pic.twitter.com/BB3FYWJCMy— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 17, 2020
