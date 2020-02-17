City of CT: Steps taken to resolve issues with foreign nations around church

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

City of CT: Steps taken to resolve issues with foreign nations around church

On Monday, the Western Cape High Court granted an interim order, which allows the city to enforce by-laws.

Foreign nationals in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on 17 February await the ruling that will decide if they will be removed from the Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
Foreign nationals in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on 17 February await the ruling that will decide if they will be removed from the Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it had already taken steps to resolve the matter with foreign nationals living around the Methodist Church.

On Monday, the Western Cape High Court granted an interim order, which allows the city to enforce by-laws.

The city said they it was transgressing its public spaces regulations, which ban cooking, fires and washing on the streets.

The municipality was instructed to find a venue where the Department of Home Affairs officials can conduct verification and other administrative matters for seven days.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said: “We had previously identified a municipal hall and we’ll be taking small groups of people there, a few at a time.”

He said they received many complaints from traders and businesses in the surrounding areas.

“The order doesn’t apply to the people inside the church because that’s private property and we didn’t seek for the court to make nay ruling on that. We’re only dealing with the area that’s in our jurisdiction.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA