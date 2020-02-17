City of CT: Steps taken to resolve issues with foreign nations around church
On Monday, the Western Cape High Court granted an interim order, which allows the city to enforce by-laws.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it had already taken steps to resolve the matter with foreign nationals living around the Methodist Church.
The city said they it was transgressing its public spaces regulations, which ban cooking, fires and washing on the streets.
The municipality was instructed to find a venue where the Department of Home Affairs officials can conduct verification and other administrative matters for seven days.
Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said: “We had previously identified a municipal hall and we’ll be taking small groups of people there, a few at a time.”
He said they received many complaints from traders and businesses in the surrounding areas.
“The order doesn’t apply to the people inside the church because that’s private property and we didn’t seek for the court to make nay ruling on that. We’re only dealing with the area that’s in our jurisdiction.”
