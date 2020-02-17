Chris Griffith to step down as Anglo American Platinum CEO

The company's board has confirmed he'll be resigning after more than seven years in the post in order to pursue other career opportunities.

JOHANNESBURG - Chris Griffith is stepping down as CEO of Anglo American Platinum.

The company's board has confirmed he'll be resigning after more than seven years in the post in order to pursue other career opportunities.

The mining giant said that his successor would be announced after the company's AGM in April.