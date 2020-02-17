An ‘extremely positive’ Monday – Eskom says low risk of load shedding
Some generating units returned to service on Monday morning after Eskom stopped implementing Stage 2 load shedding at 9 pm on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom has warned load shedding may be implemented at short notice even though power cuts may not be necessary on Monday.
Blackouts are not expected, but the power utility admits its system remains unpredictable and load shedding could return later this week.
It's highly likely South Africans won't experience load shedding today.
Eskom's Jan Oberholzer said two units returned overnight, stabilising the system and allowing the power utility to meet the country's electricity demand for the day.
He says if the demand during this evening's peak period is higher than what Eskom forecasts -- it may be forced to use emergency diesel stocks.
“At this point in time, today looks extremely positive. However, things can change during the day or overnight.”
The power utility has appealed to the public to switch off geysers during peak periods, to shower instead of filling a bath, to only boil the amount of water needed in a kettle and to set air conditioners at an average temperature of 23 degrees Celcius.
