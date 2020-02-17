9-month-old baby girl dies in Durban shack fire
Paramedics and firefighters responded to a blaze at an informal settlement on Sunday night.
JOHANNESBURG - A nine-month-old baby girl from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, has died after sustaining multiple burns at her home.
Paramedics and firefighters responded to a blaze at an informal settlement on Sunday night.
The cause of the fire was not yet known.
Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said: “Firefighters from eThekwini Fire, Search and Rescue extinguished the blaze and afterward it was discovered that a baby girl, aged about nine-months-old, had sadly succumbed to her injuries because of the fire.”
Mckenzie said the cause of the fire was being investigated by authorities.
More in Local
-
Makhura: Factions within ANC derailing service delivery
-
Heavy police presence in Muizenberg area after 3 people murdered
-
Elsies River community members still hopeful of finding missing Tazne van Wyk
-
Discovery loses case over refusal to pay for patient's glaucoma implant
-
Suspect to appear in court in connection with Clodine Nuys' murder
-
Ramaphosa thanks Ubuntu Award winners for promoting ‘Brand SA’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.