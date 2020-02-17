9-month-old baby girl dies in Durban shack fire

Paramedics and firefighters responded to a blaze at an informal settlement on Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A nine-month-old baby girl from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, has died after sustaining multiple burns at her home.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said: “Firefighters from eThekwini Fire, Search and Rescue extinguished the blaze and afterward it was discovered that a baby girl, aged about nine-months-old, had sadly succumbed to her injuries because of the fire.”

Mckenzie said the cause of the fire was being investigated by authorities.