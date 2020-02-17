2 pupils killed in taxi crash in Olifantsfontein near Midrand

The Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona said that MEC Panyaza Lesufi was on his way to the victims' primary school.

JOHANNESBURG - Two school pupils have died in an accident involving the taxi they were travelling in.

It's understood the taxi crashed in Olifantsfontein.

The Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona said that MEC Panyaza Lesufi was on his way to the victims' primary school.

"A taxi transporting learners to a school in Olifantsfontein was involved in a motor vehicle accident. We understand that two learners, unfortunately, died on the scene and some of the learners were taken to hospital."