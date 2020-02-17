2 children killed in Pietermaritzburg accident, 17 others injured

ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said dozens of others have been injured.

DURBAN - Two children have died in a mass casualty incident on R103 in the small town of Rosetta in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said dozens of others have been injured.

"Approximately 17 other patients have sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. Paramedics will treat the patients and thereafter transport them to nearby hospitals."

Meiring said details surrounding the incident were not yet clear, but authorities were on scene and would be conducting further investigations.