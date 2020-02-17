2 children killed in Pietermaritzburg accident, 17 others injured
ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said dozens of others have been injured.
DURBAN - Two children have died in a mass casualty incident on R103 in the small town of Rosetta in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.
"Approximately 17 other patients have sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. Paramedics will treat the patients and thereafter transport them to nearby hospitals."
Meiring said details surrounding the incident were not yet clear, but authorities were on scene and would be conducting further investigations.
[BREAKING] - ER24 are on scene on the R103, Rossetta KZN, for a MCI involving children. Initial reports state two fatalities with approximately 17 others injured. Update to follow. @ewnupdates @eNCA @jour_maine @SABCNewsOnline @ECR_Newswatch @_ArriveAlive— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) February 17, 2020
