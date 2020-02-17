2 children killed in Pietermaritzburg accident, 17 others injured

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

2 children killed in Pietermaritzburg accident, 17 others injured

ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said dozens of others have been injured.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
9 minutes ago

DURBAN - Two children have died in a mass casualty incident on R103 in the small town of Rosetta in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said dozens of others have been injured.

"Approximately 17 other patients have sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. Paramedics will treat the patients and thereafter transport them to nearby hospitals."

Meiring said details surrounding the incident were not yet clear, but authorities were on scene and would be conducting further investigations.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA