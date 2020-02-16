Police top guns gather in Alex, community dismisses gathering as ‘PR’

The Police deputy minister, national commissioner and JMPD boss are in Alex where an imbizo into crime, safety and the community's relationship with the police is taking place.

JOHANNESBURG – Community members in Alexandra have gathered at a local stadium to listen to government address policing and safety concerns in the township.

Deputy minister Cassel Mathale and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole are hosting an imbizo on Sunday.

This comes after 31-year-old Samantha Radebe was caught in a crossfire between police and alleged criminals last month.

The community is convinced the fatal shot came from the officer’s firearm.

The event got underway over an hour late and community members have been roaming around the Alexandra stadium.

In attendance is the deputy police minister, the national police commissioner, as well as Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) boss David Tembe.

Ward councillor Tefo Raphadu says the imbizo is likely to be a PR exercise.

“We remember that during the shutdown, many issues were raised during that time and to date, nothing has been done about them.”

The people of Alexandra will be given an opportunity to voice their concerns to the government representatives.

There after the relevant officials will give a response.

Police minister Bheki Cele's acting spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said, “At a community imbizo we normally expect the community raise its concerns but to also give input and advice where possible, in terms of how to better police.”

Raphadu says they are walking into the meeting with little hope that any of the community's concerns will be addressed sufficiently.

“It’s just a repetition of people coming in and doing a PR exercise, but let’s hope that things will change.”

The ward councillor says they expecting the deputy minister to give an update on the investigation into Radebe’s death.