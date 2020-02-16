Mkhwebane not surprised mismanagement allegations against her

Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Sekgalwe said the timing of Hamilton Samuel's allegations is questionable.

JOHANNESBURG – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she is not surprised by financial mismanagement allegations against her by a representative in the Public Protector's office in the Free State.

Hamilton Samuel joined calls for Mkhwebane's conduct to be investigated.

This comes as the Public Protector approaches the court to stop a Parliamentary process aimed at removing her from office.

“Only now when action is being contemplated against him for assaulting a complainant and the complainant is suing the office.”