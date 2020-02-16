Lotto Results: Saturday, 15 February 2020

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 15 February 2020 are as follows:

Lotto: 01, 07, 20, 23, 45, 48 Bonus: 16

LottoPlus: 19, 24, 30, 34, 45, 49 Bonus: 27

LottoPlus 2: 03, 11, 13, 18, 39, 48 Bonus: 23

For more, visit the Ithuba National Lottery website.