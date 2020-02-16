Load shedding: Stage 2, then 3 and now back to 2 – all in one weekend

The power utility says four of its generating units successfully returned to service overnight after it has announced the implementation of Stage 3 load shedding on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has announced load shedding will be moved down from Stage to 3 to Stage 2 on Sunday morning.

Eskom says the implementation of Stage 3 load shedding on Saturday helped reduce the usage of emergency diesel reserves and to replenish hydro-pumped capacity scheme levels.