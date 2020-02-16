Lesufi receives forensic report on Enock Mpianzi’s death

Mpianzi drowned in the Crocodile River at a lodge the North West while on a school orientation camp.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed they have received the forensic report into Enock Mpianzi death.

In a statement on Sunday, MEC Panyazi Lesufi said: “We will read it over the weekend and share same with the affected families, school community and Gauteng Cabinet, subsequently we will release the report in the next few days. Indeed we are proud of the legal team. ”

Lesufi suspended the principal at Parktown Boys High in January, but emphasized that the move did not mean he was a suspect.

Malcolm Williams was suspended with immediate effect, following growing calls from the public for accountability from the school.

A week after the 13-year-old’s body had been found, it emerged that despite attempts by many of his classmates to tell facilitators and teachers that he was missing, they only started searching for Mpianzi the following day.

Lesufi held a meeting with panicked parents who expressed concerns about the safety of their children, in the care of teachers, since the incident.

The MEC also confirmed in a media briefing that the camp had not been authorised by the department.

It also emerged that the Nyati Bush River Lodge, where the camp took place, had experienced several other pupil deaths in earlier years.

