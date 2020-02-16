Lesufi receives forensic report on Enock Mpianzi’s death
Mpianzi drowned in the Crocodile River at a lodge the North West while on a school orientation camp.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed they have received the forensic report into Enock Mpianzi death.
In a statement on Sunday, MEC Panyazi Lesufi said: “We will read it over the weekend and share same with the affected families, school community and Gauteng Cabinet, subsequently we will release the report in the next few days. Indeed we are proud of the legal team. ”
Mpianzi drowned in the Crocodile River at a lodge in the North West while on a school orientation camp.
_WATCH: Enock Mpianzi memorial _
Lesufi suspended the principal at Parktown Boys High in January, but emphasized that the move did not mean he was a suspect.
Malcolm Williams was suspended with immediate effect, following growing calls from the public for accountability from the school.
A week after the 13-year-old’s body had been found, it emerged that despite attempts by many of his classmates to tell facilitators and teachers that he was missing, they only started searching for Mpianzi the following day.
Lesufi held a meeting with panicked parents who expressed concerns about the safety of their children, in the care of teachers, since the incident.
The MEC also confirmed in a media briefing that the camp had not been authorised by the department.
WATCH: Principal and officials suspended
It also emerged that the Nyati Bush River Lodge, where the camp took place, had experienced several other pupil deaths in earlier years.
Meanwhile, 16-year-old Kelebogile Molopyane has been laid to rest in Hebron, in the North West on Saturday.
The grade 10 pupil at Ferndale High School in Randburg fell to his death earlier this week, after suffering an epileptic fit.
More in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 15 February 2020
-
Load shedding: Stage 2, then 3 and now back to 2 – all in one weekend
-
Kelebogile Molopyane to be laid to rest in Hebron today
-
Mazibuko: Communities must stop withdrawing cases
-
Water bombing helicopters try to put out Table Mountain fire
-
Hands off Judge Pillay for issuing warrant of arrest for Zuma, Judiciary says
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.