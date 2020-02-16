Ipid: Samantha Radebe killed by police bullet

The 31-year-old woman was killed in shootout between police and alleged criminals in Alexandra last month.

JOHANNESBURG – Police directorate Ipid confirmed that Samantha Radebe was shot dead by a police officer.

Another person was wounded after he was shot in the crossfire.

The community in Alexandra has always maintained that the fatal shot came from a police officer's gun.

Ipid was investigating which of the firearms were responsible for shooting.

