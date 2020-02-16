View all in Latest
Desmond & Leah Tutu Foundation slam de Klerk after apartheid utterances

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu previously described De Klerk's unwillingness to accept the National Party’s responsibility for its apartheid policy as “devastating”.

Former South African president FW de Klerk. Picture: FW de Klerk Foundation Facebook page.
Former South African president FW de Klerk. Picture: FW de Klerk Foundation Facebook page.
Edwin Ntshidi 57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says it's "irresponsible" for the FW de Klerk Foundation to debate the degree of apartheid sin.

This comes after the Economic Freedom Fighters labelled former president FW de Klerk a "man with blood on his hands" and an "unrepentant apartheid apologist" during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address.

In an interview with the SABC, De Klerk, apologised for apartheid, but said he does not believe it can be labelled a crime.

In a statement, the FW de Klerk Foundation reiterated the former statesman's position that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

The foundation says it's not trying to whitewash the injustices that were undoubtedly committed under apartheid, but there needs to be a balanced understanding of the past.

ANC leaders have called on the foundation to unconditionally retract the statement.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu previously described De Klerk's unwillingness to accept the National Party’s responsibility for its apartheid policy as “devastating”.

MAKHURA: DE KLERK DEFENDS APARTHEID

Gauteng ANC chairperson David Makhura accused de Klerk of defending apartheid.

The ANC condemned de Klerk calling for his foundation not to undermine the compact that forms the bases of the country’s democracy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the party‘s assembly for cadres in Centurion, Makhura lashed out at De Klerk.

“De Klerk has always defended apartheid. Why would I be surprised?”

The South African Council of Churches Says de Kerk 's views are at odds with his position as a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

