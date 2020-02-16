Daycare owner among 5 men arrested for possession of child porn

Police say several personal computers, hard drives and cellphones containing explicit child pornography material were seized during the operation.

CAPE TOWN – Gauteng Police have arrested five men after they were found in possession of explicit child abuse material.

In an operation code-named “Moonlight”; police officials, working with the US Department of Homeland Security, apprehended the alleged sexual predators; aged between 30 and 62 in Pretoria and Kempton Park over the past week.

A 30-year-old suspect, who lives with his parents was arrested on Monday and has already appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court, where he was granted bail.

The second suspect, a married father of three, was also arrested in Claremont in Pretoria, on the same day.

The police’s Brenda Muridili, says a 34-year-old suspect from Kempton Park, who has a previous conviction of rape and sexual assault will appear in court on Monday.

“The team acted on information that they had received from the cybercrime unit and the initial investigation to allow members to apply for and receive search warrants. The accused, who has already appeared in court can’t be named as police are conducting further investigations.”

A 62-year-old married pensioner and daycare owner also appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates court last week and is expected back in the dock on Monday.

The fifth suspect has also appeared in court and his next court appearance is in April.

Police say all the accused that have already appeared in court were granted bail of R5,000 each.