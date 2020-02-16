Daycare owner among 5 men arrested for possession of child porn
Police say several personal computers, hard drives and cellphones containing explicit child pornography material were seized during the operation.
CAPE TOWN – Gauteng Police have arrested five men after they were found in possession of explicit child abuse material.
In an operation code-named “Moonlight”; police officials, working with the US Department of Homeland Security, apprehended the alleged sexual predators; aged between 30 and 62 in Pretoria and Kempton Park over the past week.
Police say several personal computers, hard drives and cellphones containing explicit child pornography material were seized during the operation.
A 30-year-old suspect, who lives with his parents was arrested on Monday and has already appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court, where he was granted bail.
The second suspect, a married father of three, was also arrested in Claremont in Pretoria, on the same day.
The police’s Brenda Muridili, says a 34-year-old suspect from Kempton Park, who has a previous conviction of rape and sexual assault will appear in court on Monday.
“The team acted on information that they had received from the cybercrime unit and the initial investigation to allow members to apply for and receive search warrants. The accused, who has already appeared in court can’t be named as police are conducting further investigations.”
A 62-year-old married pensioner and daycare owner also appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates court last week and is expected back in the dock on Monday.
The fifth suspect has also appeared in court and his next court appearance is in April.
Police say all the accused that have already appeared in court were granted bail of R5,000 each.
More in Local
-
ANC slams FW de Klerk Foundation on ‘ill-advised’ statement on apartheid
-
Police top guns gather in Alex, community dismisses gathering as ‘PR’
-
Lesufi receives forensic report on Enock Mpianzi’s death
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 15 February 2020
-
Load shedding: Stage 2, then 3 and now back to 2 – all in one weekend
-
Kelebogile Molopyane to be laid to rest in Hebron today
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.