Armed men rob store of sunglasses at Somerset Mall

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Armed men rob store of sunglasses at Somerset Mall

The group then entered a jewellery store where they held five security guards hostage but failed to steal from the shop.

Somerset Mall store robbed. Picture: Twitter @CampherNic
Somerset Mall store robbed. Picture: Twitter @CampherNic
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - There's been an armed robbery at Somerset Mall in Cape Town.

It’s understood six-armed men stormed a sunglass store where they stole several items earlier today.

The group then entered a jewellery store where they held five security guards hostage but failed to steal from the shop.

One of the employees was injured and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The police's Andre Traut said, “They fled with sunglasses after holding the staff at gunpoint. The suspects are yet to be arrested.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA