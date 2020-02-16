Armed men rob store of sunglasses at Somerset Mall
Local
The group then entered a jewellery store where they held five security guards hostage but failed to steal from the shop.
CAPE TOWN - There's been an armed robbery at Somerset Mall in Cape Town.
It’s understood six-armed men stormed a sunglass store where they stole several items earlier today.
One of the employees was injured and has been taken to hospital for treatment.
The police's Andre Traut said, “They fled with sunglasses after holding the staff at gunpoint. The suspects are yet to be arrested.”
