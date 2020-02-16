View all in Latest
Alexandra residents come up with ways for police to fight crime in the area

Alexandra residents said police should use an informer network where residents familiar with the township can work with officers to fight crime.

Gauteng community policing forum chairperson Thokazani Masilela was speaking at a safety imbizo at the Alexandra Stadium. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN.
Gauteng community policing forum chairperson Thokazani Masilela was speaking at a safety imbizo at the Alexandra Stadium. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The community of Alexandra said police should use an informer network where residents familiar with the township can work with officers to fight crime.

Gauteng community policing forum chairperson Thokazani Masilela was speaking at a safety imbizo at the Alexandra Stadium today.

The event was attended by Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale and National Commissioner Khehla Sithole as well as.

Masilela called on provincial commissioner Elias Mawela to come up with other plans to fight crime.

“General Mawela must work with former convicts to catch other criminals.”

Last month, 31 year old Samantha Radebe was killed during a shootout between police and alleged criminals.

Alex residents believe the fatal shot came from a police firearm.

