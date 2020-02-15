Water bombing helicopters try to put out Table Mountain fire
Authorities say there are no injuries or damage to property.
CAPE TOWN - Three water bombing helicopters were sent to extinguish a vegetation fire on Table Mountain in Cape Town.
The city’s firefighting crews have been battling the blaze this afternoon above Tafelberg Road.
Table Mountain national parks officials have been roped in to assist with containing the fire.
Fires on Table mountain, firefighters doing a great job! #capetownfire #tablemountain pic.twitter.com/iq9YBEGpB8— Michael Maas (@Michael13596290) February 15, 2020
Authorities say there are no injuries or damage to property.
The city's Jermaine Carelse said, “We have staff on the scene to put out the fire.”
A fire that broke out near the M5 expressway earlier has now been contained.
More in Local
-
Mazibuko: Communities must stop withdrawing cases
-
Hands off Judge Pillay for issuing warrant of arrest for Zuma, Judiciary says
-
Dan Plato assures District Six claimants they will be relocated
-
NW teacher placed on special leave for allegedly injuring pupil
-
Police gather resources to hunt Sasolburg cash in transit criminals
-
Pupils from Bramfisherville school who ate poisoned cakes getting treatment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.