Water bombing helicopters try to put out Table Mountain fire

Authorities say there are no injuries or damage to property.

CAPE TOWN - Three water bombing helicopters were sent to extinguish a vegetation fire on Table Mountain in Cape Town.

The city’s firefighting crews have been battling the blaze this afternoon above Tafelberg Road.

Table Mountain national parks officials have been roped in to assist with containing the fire.

The city's Jermaine Carelse said, “We have staff on the scene to put out the fire.”

A fire that broke out near the M5 expressway earlier has now been contained.