Pupils from GP school left 'critical' after eating poisoned cakes – Lesufi
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Friday tweeted that about 100 pupils were treated in various hospitals after eating poisoned cakes.
JOHANNESBURG – Close to 100 pupils from Ikusasalethu Secondary in Braamfischer are being treated at various hospitals after ingesting poisoned cakes.
It’s understood some of the children are in a critical condition.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has tweeted that the seller of the cakes has been arrested.
Modimo wa Khotso, it’s too much now! pic.twitter.com/VTwxlIjKwa— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) February 14, 2020
In his tweet, Lesufi said most of the pupils had been treated and discharged by Friday.
The police’s Kay Makhubela said a 21-year-old woman had been arrested in Soweto for allegedly selling cakes baked with an illegal substance to school children.
“They started to vomit and had blood coming out of their noses. They were taken to hospital and where they were tested positive to having used a space cake drug.”
It's believed the cakes were with marijuana.
This latest incident comes in the wake of a spate of deaths at schools in Gauteng, with the latest being that of 16-year-old Kelebogile Molopyane from Ferndale High School.
At the same time, a teacher in the North West has been placed on special leave following an incident where a boy was injured when the teacher in question threw a water a bottle at pupils on 6 February.
North West education spokesperson Elias Malindi says they felt it was best to conduct the investigation with the teacher on leave.
Malindi says this will be paid special leave.
“We thought it would be better if he is not at school. We are going to conduct these investigations and depending on the outcomes of the investigations, we can then start with the disciplinary process.”
