Pupils from Bramfisherville school who ate poisoned cakes getting treatment

The pupils from Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Bramfisherville were sent to various hospitals, with some in a critical condition.

The police's Kay Makhubele says a 21-year-old woman who allegedly sold the cakes, was arrested. Picture: Sthembiso Zulu/EWN.
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Several Soweto school pupils are being treated for ingesting poison after eating cakes baked with an illegal substance.

The children from Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Bramfisherville were sent to various hospitals on Friday with some in a critical condition.

It’s understood they bought the cakes believed to made with marijuana outside their school premises.

The police's Kay Makhubele says a 21-year-old woman who allegedly sold the cakes, was arrested.

“The woman will appear in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Monday."

This latest incident comes in the wake of a spate of deaths at schools in Gauteng, with the latest being that of 16-year-old Kelebogile Molopyane from Ferndale High School.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

