Police gather resources to hunt Sasolburg cash in transit criminals

The group of armed men escaped with an undisclosed amount of money in Vaalpark on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole ordered officers to hunt down criminals behind a cash in transit heist in Sasolburg in the Free State.

It’s understood they were travelling in three vehicles.

The police's 's Brenda Muridili said, “The plan entails that all resources that are needed to investigate the case have been implemented. We appeal to the community to come forward with information.”