NW teacher placed on special leave for allegedly injuring pupil

The Geelhout Park Secondary School says the teacher threw the bottle when pupils returned to class late from their lunch break.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A teacher was placed on special leave after injuring a pupil with a water bottle.

The Geelhout Park Secondary School says the teacher threw the bottle when pupils returned to class late from their lunch break.

Images of the injured teenager with a deep cut on his head have been widely shared on social media sparking outrage.

Education Department Spokesperson Elias Malindi says the teacher was suspended to allow for an investigation.

“We are going to start with the investigations because we were avoiding a situation where he’s at school while we conduct the investigation.”

