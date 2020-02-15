NW police call for information in hunt for baby Mpho’s killer

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

NW police call for information in hunt for baby Mpho’s killer

Mpho Kgoroyadira's body was found after she disappeared last week when she was snatched while sleeping next to her mother in their home in Jouberton in Klerksdorp.

Fifteen-month-old Mpho Kgoroyadira was found dead after she was kidnapped in Klerksdorp. Picture: Saps
Fifteen-month-old Mpho Kgoroyadira was found dead after she was kidnapped in Klerksdorp. Picture: Saps
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police say they are looking for any information regarding the murder of a 15-month-old toddler whose decomposed body was found on Friday.

Mpho Kgoroyadira disappeared last week after being snatched while sleeping next to her mother in their home in Jouberton in Klerksdorp.

Her body was found under a rock near her home.

Police say her mother says she woke up and realised a man was in the house and kidnapped her child.

Spokesperson Adele Myburgh says no arrests have yet been made.

“Her mother woke up and found that there was someone in the house. The suspect grabbed Mpho and fled the scene on foot. The suspect was not seen after the incident, and the kidnapping case was opened. Since the baby’s disappearance, the police have been searching for her using different platforms, including the newly launched ‘amber alert’”.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA