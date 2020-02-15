NW police call for information in hunt for baby Mpho’s killer

Mpho Kgoroyadira's body was found after she disappeared last week when she was snatched while sleeping next to her mother in their home in Jouberton in Klerksdorp.

JOHANNESBURG – Police say they are looking for any information regarding the murder of a 15-month-old toddler whose decomposed body was found on Friday.

Mpho Kgoroyadira disappeared last week after being snatched while sleeping next to her mother in their home in Jouberton in Klerksdorp.

Her body was found under a rock near her home.

Police say her mother says she woke up and realised a man was in the house and kidnapped her child.

Spokesperson Adele Myburgh says no arrests have yet been made.

“Her mother woke up and found that there was someone in the house. The suspect grabbed Mpho and fled the scene on foot. The suspect was not seen after the incident, and the kidnapping case was opened. Since the baby’s disappearance, the police have been searching for her using different platforms, including the newly launched ‘amber alert’”.