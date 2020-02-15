Mazibuko: Communities must stop withdrawing cases
Faith Mazibuko appealed to residents to help the police make the area a safer place.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said criminals cannot be allowed to terrorise innocent members of the public.
Mazibuko was speaking in Braamfischerville in Soweto yesterday.
She said through her department’s safety summits she plans to mobilise communities and find ways of fighting crime.
Mazibuko met members of the public to discuss issues relating to crime in their area.
Braamficherville is one of the areas troubled by criminals.
Criminals are also allegedly using pupils to sell drugs at school.
The MEC appealed to residents to help the police make the area a safer place.
“Communities must stop withdrawing cases. Yes sometimes they are scared of people who could make their lives difficult.”
The station commander of the local police station said firearms are used in almost every crime committed in the area.
Kehla Ngubane said those weapons must be removed from the streets.
“We need to work together, you need to be the eyes and ears of the police.”
This was the first of 33 summits that the community safety MEC will hold across Gauteng.
