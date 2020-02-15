Hands off Judge Pillay for issuing warrant of arrest for Zuma, Judiciary says
Chief Director of Court Administration Nathi Mncube said those opposed to the ruling seek to interfere with the judiciary and the administration of justice.
JOHANNESBURG - The judiciary said those opposed to Judge Dhaya Pillay's decision to issue a warrant of arrest against former president Jacob Zuma seek to intimidate judicial officers.
Pillay received backlash after she issued a warrant of arrest for Zuma after he failed to attend his corruption case in the Pietermaritzburg High Court earlier this month.
His lawyer provided the court with a medical certificate which the judge questioned.
In a statement, Chief Director of Court Administration Nathi Mncube said acting judge president of the KZN division was assured by Pillay that allegations against her are baseless.
Mncube said in their view, those opposed to the ruling seek to interfere with the judiciary and the administration of justice.
ANC Women’s League President Bathabile Dlamini argued the warrant should be seen as a tool of intimidation and continued assault on Zuma even in retirement.
The Radical Economic Transformation in Gauteng also came out in support of Zuma saying it will embark on a mass action to show its support for the former president.
Earlier this month, his son Edward reportedly accused Pillay of being biased, claiming she’s a good friend of Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Mncube said such utterances sought to challenge the court order using avenues other than those provided for in law.
The warrant will only be effected if Zuma fails to provide reasons why he can’t be in court for his next appearance in May.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Politics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The EFF, from bold to boring
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Sona a mixture of the good, the bad & the ugly
-
Ramaphosa slams EFF for delaying Sona
-
Malema: There is no Constitution for Ramaphosa and a Constitution for Zuma
-
PIC not yet approached on plan to use pensions to bail out Eskom
-
Opposition parties weigh in on Ramaphosa’s plan to fix struggling municipalities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.