GP safety MEC urges residents to help police keep communities safe

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko has appealed to residents of Braamfischerville in Soweto to help the police to make the area a safer place.

The MEC is in Soweto as part of her department’s safety summits.

Through the summits, Mazibuko says she intends to mobilise communities and to deliberate on issues relating to crime.

Addressing dozens of community members at the local multipurpose centre in Braamfischerville, Mazibuko says it is the duty of the public to report crime and to make sure that criminals have nowhere to hide.

“We want now the community to take charge and help us to make Gauteng a safer place. It can’t always be that we rely on police to make us safe.”

This community is one of the crime hot spots in Gauteng.

Just recently a woman was found headless after she was attacked at her home.

The MEC says they want to see a Gauteng that is safe for women and children.

“We want our communities to really say to us, do [this] and we [will in return to that].”

She added that they are using this crime-ridden area to benchmark the upcoming summits in

Other corridors of the province.

This is the first of the 33 summits that MEC will hold across the province.