De Lille tells District Six claimants there will be no more delays

District Six residents who were forcibly removed from their homes under the then Group Areas Act have come to hear plans to move them back to the area.

CAPE TOWN – District Six land claimants have gathered at the Castle of Good Hope to get an update on processes underway to move them back to the area.

Over 60, 000 District Six residents were forcibly removed from their homes under the then Group Areas Act of the Apartheid regime.

In August, last year, the Land Claims Court ruled the Rural Development and Land Reform Department, steered by then Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, failed to come up with a plan for residents to be relocated.

The marque tent in the Castle of Good Hope precinct is filled with District Six claimants, attentively listening to government officials outlining plans underway to move them back to the area.

Addressing claimants at the event, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Patricia de Lille says no more excuses in the finalization of the restitution process will be tolerated.

“Every time I drive past, coming into town, and you see those empty spaces for so many years. You don’t know whether to feel angry or sad, but it’s taken too long.”

Rural Development and Land Reform Minister, Thoko Didiza, submitted a plan to the Land Claims court outlining redevelopment plans for District Six to settle outstanding claims in December last year.