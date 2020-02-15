View all in Latest
Dan Plato assures District Six claimants they will be relocated

Plato says the relocation will be done in a smooth and orderly manner.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter.
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter.
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato assured District Six claimants of the city's commitment to ensure they're relocated to the area.

Plato was part of a government delegation attending the commemoration in the Castle of Good Hope today.

Thousands of people were forcibly moved from District Six to the Cape Flats.

Plato says the relocation will be done in a smooth and orderly manner.

“We are ready. When the ministers say we go on side then we can commence with work.”

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille thanked claimants for their patience during this long overdue process.

“The social conditions in the Cape Flats is unacceptable. They were never built for human conditions.”

Last year, Agriculture Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza submitted a detailed plan on the redevelopment of the area to the Land Claims Court, for claims lodged between 1994 and 1998.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

