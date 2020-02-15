Dan Plato assures District Six claimants they will be relocated
Plato says the relocation will be done in a smooth and orderly manner.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato assured District Six claimants of the city's commitment to ensure they're relocated to the area.
Plato was part of a government delegation attending the commemoration in the Castle of Good Hope today.
Thousands of people were forcibly moved from District Six to the Cape Flats.
Plato says the relocation will be done in a smooth and orderly manner.
“We are ready. When the ministers say we go on side then we can commence with work.”
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille thanked claimants for their patience during this long overdue process.
“The social conditions in the Cape Flats is unacceptable. They were never built for human conditions.”
#D6 Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Patricia de Lille, says “never again will there be forced removals by anyone...especially not on the basis of race”. KB pic.twitter.com/KlOPwX9QCY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2020
Last year, Agriculture Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza submitted a detailed plan on the redevelopment of the area to the Land Claims Court, for claims lodged between 1994 and 1998.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Local
-
NW teacher placed on special leave for allegedly injuring pupil
-
Police gather resources to hunt Sasolburg cash in transit criminals
-
Pupils from Bramfisherville school who ate poisoned cakes getting treatment
-
Cops hunt 4 men who shot, killed officer in his Mfuleni home
-
GP safety MEC urges residents to help police keep communities safe
-
De Lille tells District Six claimants there will be no more delays
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.